The Miami Marlins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Luis Robert and others in this game.

Marlins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Alcantara has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. Padres May. 30 6.1 5 4 4 3 5 at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 88 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .400/.449/.491 so far this year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .513 with four doubles, two walks and 10 RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI (53 total hits).

He has a .239/.324/.518 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Robert has 62 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .265/.320/.517 slash line so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a slash line of .242/.327/.416 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

