The Miami Marlins (35-29) and Chicago White Sox (29-36) meet on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.33 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.19 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will hand the ball to Alcantara (2-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.19 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .199 against him.

Kopech has recorded five quality starts this year.

Kopech has put up nine starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.