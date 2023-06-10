Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (29-36) and the Miami Marlins (35-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 10.

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.33 ERA).

Marlins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Marlins have a record of 6-1.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Miami has won 16 of its 25 games, or 64%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 255 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule