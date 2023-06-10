Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice Saturday when his Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Fancy a wager on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.

In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 56 of 79 games this season, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists on 18 occasions.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 8 109 Points 8 40 Goals 3 69 Assists 5

