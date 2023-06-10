How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series.
You can tune in to TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights try to take down the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the league.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
