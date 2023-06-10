The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

You can tune in to TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights try to take down the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players