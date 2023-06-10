Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Golden Knights (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 13-8-21 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida is 22-6-7 (51 points) in its 35 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Panthers registered only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has scored a pair of goals in 20 games this season (3-16-1 record, seven points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 69 times, and are 50-13-6 in those games (to record 106 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 25-12-4 record (54 points).

In the 58 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 39 times, and went 25-11-3 (53 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

