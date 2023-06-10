The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-110) against the Panthers (-110).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.

In the 24 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with 14 upset wins (70.0%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 16-9 (winning 64.0% of the time).

Vegas is 17-8 when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (-105)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.4 2.5

