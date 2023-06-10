Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-110) against the Panthers (-110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-115
|-105
|-
|Make your bet on BetMGM!
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-110
|-110
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 102 games this season.
- In the 24 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-9 in those games.
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with 14 upset wins (70.0%).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Florida is 16-9 (winning 64.0% of the time).
- Vegas is 17-8 when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (+105)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-175)
|Sam Bennett
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-149)
|3.5 (-105)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|6
|2.4
|2.5
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.