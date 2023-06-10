The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 edge in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 15-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 72 times.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 267 (14th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida hit the over in three of its past 10 games.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.0 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game).

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

