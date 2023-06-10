Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-1 edge in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 15-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of its games).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.
- Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 72 times.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida hit the over in three of its past 10 games.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.0 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game).
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
