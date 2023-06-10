Sam Bennett will be on the ice Saturday when his Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. If you're considering a wager on Bennett against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In 14 of 63 games this year Bennett has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 25 of 63 games this season, Bennett has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Bennett has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 63 Games 7 40 Points 5 16 Goals 3 24 Assists 2

