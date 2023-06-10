Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Prop bets for Reinhart are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sam Reinhart vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -11.

In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 27 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 45 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 67 Points 2 31 Goals 2 36 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.