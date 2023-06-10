Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .272 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this season (63.4%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.
- He has scored in 14 of 41 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.205
|AVG
|.333
|.263
|OBP
|.391
|.288
|SLG
|.526
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|10
|10/5
|K/BB
|9/8
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.33), 35th in WHIP (1.180), and 10th in K/9 (10.4).
