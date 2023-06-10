The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Michael Kopech TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .272 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this season (63.4%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.

He has scored in 14 of 41 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .205 AVG .333 .263 OBP .391 .288 SLG .526 5 XBH 7 0 HR 3 3 RBI 10 10/5 K/BB 9/8 1 SB 2

