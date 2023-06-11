Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .291 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 66.1% of his 59 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, De La Cruz has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.313
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.333
|.482
|SLG
|.432
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|33/8
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
