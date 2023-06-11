Bryan De La Cruz, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .291 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 66.1% of his 59 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.9% of his games this year, De La Cruz has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .313 AVG .270 .352 OBP .333 .482 SLG .432 11 XBH 10 4 HR 4 19 RBI 15 33/8 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings