Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the White Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .232 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (15.9%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (15.9%).

In 11 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .244 AVG .218 .270 OBP .262 .372 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 2 HR 4 10 RBI 13 26/2 K/BB 29/5 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings