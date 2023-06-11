Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the White Sox.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .232 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (15.9%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (15.9%).
- In 11 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.244
|AVG
|.218
|.270
|OBP
|.262
|.372
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.