On Sunday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple and 16 walks while batting .194.

Segura has had a hit in 26 of 55 games this season (47.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 55 games this season.

In eight games this year (14.5%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .216 AVG .169 .298 OBP .221 .245 SLG .202 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 6 RBI 4 16/12 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings