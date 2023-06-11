Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple and 16 walks while batting .194.
- Segura has had a hit in 26 of 55 games this season (47.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 55 games this season.
- In eight games this year (14.5%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.216
|AVG
|.169
|.298
|OBP
|.221
|.245
|SLG
|.202
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|16/12
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.