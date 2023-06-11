The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .247.

Wendle enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this season (58.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .271 AVG .216 .314 OBP .310 .396 SLG .405 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 1

