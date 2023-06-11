Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .247.
- Wendle enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this season (58.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 29 games (27.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.271
|AVG
|.216
|.314
|OBP
|.310
|.396
|SLG
|.405
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.
