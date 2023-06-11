Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 56 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .249 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.225
|AVG
|.272
|.312
|OBP
|.362
|.477
|SLG
|.570
|14
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|20
|32/13
|K/BB
|33/13
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (5-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.
