Jorge Soler -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 56 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .249 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 14th in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.0%).

He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .225 AVG .272 .312 OBP .362 .477 SLG .570 14 XBH 14 7 HR 10 16 RBI 20 32/13 K/BB 33/13 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings