Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- hitting .526 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .500 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (50 of 60), with more than one hit 28 times (46.7%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 21 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.413
|AVG
|.388
|.447
|OBP
|.457
|.488
|SLG
|.495
|9
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|4/8
|K/BB
|8/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th.
