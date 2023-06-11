Luis Arraez -- hitting .526 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .452, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Arraez is batting .500 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (50 of 60), with more than one hit 28 times (46.7%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Arraez has driven home a run in 21 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .413 AVG .388 .447 OBP .457 .488 SLG .495 9 XBH 8 0 HR 1 19 RBI 11 4/8 K/BB 8/11 1 SB 0

