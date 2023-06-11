Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Braxton Garrett, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Marlins have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Marlins are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers). For four games in a row, Miami and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being eight runs.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 6-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 28 of 64 chances this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 15-16 16-15 19-14 27-20 8-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.