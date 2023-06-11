How to Watch the Marlins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Braxton Garrett, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.
- Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 260 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Garrett (2-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Carlos Hernandez
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
|6/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Lyles
|6/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Dylan Cease
|6/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael Kopech
|6/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Lucas Giolito
|6/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Bryce Miller
|6/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|George Kirby
|6/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Castillo
|6/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Trevor Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.