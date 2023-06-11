Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Braxton Garrett, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 260 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Garrett (2-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners - Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners - Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara MacKenzie Gore 6/17/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Trevor Williams

