In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11, Lucas Giolito will take the hill for the Chicago White Sox (29-37) as they square off against the Miami Marlins (36-29), who will counter with Braxton Garrett. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+125). The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.47 ERA)

Marlins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 7-3 (70%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60% chance to win.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 6-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 4th

