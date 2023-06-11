The Chicago White Sox (29-37) host the Miami Marlins (36-29) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-4) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (2-2) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.47 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins are sending Garrett (2-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Garrett heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Garrett is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox will send Giolito (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, a 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.197 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

