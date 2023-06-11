Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (29-37) and the Miami Marlins (36-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 11.

The White Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (2-2, 4.47 ERA).

Marlins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Marlins have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Marlins have won in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a mark of 6-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (260 total).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule