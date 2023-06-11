Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. White Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .236.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.276
|AVG
|.203
|.333
|OBP
|.247
|.328
|SLG
|.304
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|20/4
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
- The 28-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
