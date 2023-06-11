Nick Fortes -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .236.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .276 AVG .203 .333 OBP .247 .328 SLG .304 1 XBH 3 1 HR 2 8 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 20/4 2 SB 1

