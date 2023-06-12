Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .289 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .295 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 40 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (35.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .313 AVG .278 .352 OBP .344 .482 SLG .443 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 19 RBI 17 33/8 K/BB 30/12 0 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings