Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .289 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .295 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 40 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (35.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.313
|AVG
|.278
|.352
|OBP
|.344
|.482
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|0
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 60 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Miller (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, June 4, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
