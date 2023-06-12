At +2500 as of June 18, the Miami Dolphins aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 on the road.

As the underdog, Miami picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Ramsey delivered 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Chargers September 10 1 - +3000 @ Patriots September 17 2 - +5000 Broncos September 24 3 - +4000 @ Bills October 1 4 - +800 Giants October 8 5 - +5000 Panthers October 15 6 - +8000 @ Eagles October 22 7 - +700 Patriots October 29 8 - +5000 @ Chiefs November 5 9 - +650 Raiders November 19 11 - +8000 @ Jets November 24 12 - +1600 @ Commanders December 3 13 - +8000 Titans December 11 14 - +12500 Jets December 17 15 - +1600 Cowboys December 24 16 - +1600 @ Ravens December 31 17 - +1800 Bills January 7 18 - +800

