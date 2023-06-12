The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 9, Robinson put up 12 points in a 108-95 loss against the Nuggets.

Now let's examine Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 11.4 Rebounds 1.5 1.6 1.3 Assists 1.5 1.1 2.3 PRA -- 9.1 15 PR -- 8 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Duncan Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 3.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

Robinson is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 25 12 1 3 2 0 1 6/7/2023 14 9 1 0 3 0 0 6/4/2023 17 10 0 1 2 0 0 6/1/2023 21 3 1 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 19 9 0 1 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Robinson or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.