Gabe Vincent and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 108-95 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent action) Vincent produced two points.

Now let's break down Vincent's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 14.6 Rebounds 1.5 2.1 1.5 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 14 18.3 PR -- 11.5 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.6



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per contest, which is best in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 19 2 0 1 0 0 0 6/7/2023 32 7 0 0 1 0 2 6/4/2023 32 23 0 3 4 0 2 6/1/2023 38 19 2 5 5 1 0 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

