Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 45 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.244
|AVG
|.232
|.270
|OBP
|.273
|.372
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|14
|26/2
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 60 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.