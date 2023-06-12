The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 45 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .244 AVG .232 .270 OBP .273 .372 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 14 26/2 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings