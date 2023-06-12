Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (209.5)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.