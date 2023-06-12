The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

