The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are doing battle in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 15.8 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 222.3 points per game combined, 12.8 more points than this contest's total.

Denver is 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 26.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 19.5 -120 20.4 Caleb Martin 10.5 -110 9.6 Kyle Lowry 9.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -128 9.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kevin Love or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +1800 - Nuggets -5000 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.