The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 63 games this season that ended with a combined score over 209.5 points.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 71 86.6% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.

This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.