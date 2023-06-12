Heat vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 63 games this season that ended with a combined score over 209.5 points.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|71
|86.6%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
