In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat put up only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries