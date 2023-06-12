The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA Finals game 5 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently includes two players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, June 12 from Ball Arena.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 108-95 on Friday. Aaron Gordon led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Questionable Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are averaging 103.4 points per contest, 6.1 fewer points than their season average (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 209.5

