Heat vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - June 12
The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA Finals game 5 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently includes two players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, June 12 from Ball Arena.
Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 108-95 on Friday. Aaron Gordon led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 points in the loss for the Heat.
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Questionable
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat are averaging 103.4 points per contest, 6.1 fewer points than their season average (109.5).
- Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.
- The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|209.5
