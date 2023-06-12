Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - NBA Finals Game 5
Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) play at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nikola Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat's Last Game
On Friday, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 108-95, led by Aaron Gordon with 27 points. Jimmy Butler was the high scorer for the losing side with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|13
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|22.5
|6.8
|6.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Bam Adebayo
|17.3
|10.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|Caleb Martin
|14.7
|5.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.1
|1.2
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|2.3
|Kyle Lowry
|7.4
|3.6
|4.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.