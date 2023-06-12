Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) play at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

On Friday, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 108-95, led by Aaron Gordon with 27 points. Jimmy Butler was the high scorer for the losing side with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 7 7 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 20 11 3 1 1 0 Kyle Lowry 13 3 7 0 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 22.5 6.8 6.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Bam Adebayo 17.3 10.6 4.1 0.6 0.8 0 Caleb Martin 14.7 5.8 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.4 Gabe Vincent 13.1 1.2 2 0.7 0.3 2.3 Kyle Lowry 7.4 3.6 4.4 0.9 0.2 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.