Jacob Stallings -- hitting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has six doubles and 10 walks while hitting .161.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 14 games this year (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.

In 32 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .170 AVG .150 .224 OBP .255 .208 SLG .250 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings