Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- hitting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has six doubles and 10 walks while hitting .161.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 14 games this year (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 32 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.170
|AVG
|.150
|.224
|OBP
|.255
|.208
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will send Miller (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
