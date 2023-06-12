Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .195.
- Segura has had a hit in 27 of 56 games this year (48.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 56 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (16.1%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 of 56 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.216
|AVG
|.172
|.298
|OBP
|.222
|.245
|SLG
|.237
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/12
|K/BB
|17/4
|4
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 0.9 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
