Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .195.

Segura has had a hit in 27 of 56 games this year (48.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 56 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (16.1%), Segura has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 of 56 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .216 AVG .172 .298 OBP .222 .245 SLG .237 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 5 16/12 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings