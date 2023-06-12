Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 12
Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.
If you'd like to make predictions on Butler's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|22.9
|22.5
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|6.8
|Assists
|6.5
|5.3
|6.3
|PRA
|--
|34.1
|35.6
|PR
|--
|28.8
|29.3
|3PM
|1.5
|0.6
|1.1
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.
- Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|45
|25
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|6/7/2023
|40
|28
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6/4/2023
|40
|21
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|38
|13
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|32
|24
|10
|9
|1
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|38
|17
|6
|8
|0
|0
|4
