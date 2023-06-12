Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 108-95 loss versus the Nuggets, Butler had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.9 22.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.8 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.3 PRA -- 34.1 35.6 PR -- 28.8 29.3 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.1



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 45 25 7 7 1 1 0 6/7/2023 40 28 2 4 1 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 4 9 2 0 0 6/1/2023 38 13 7 7 1 1 1 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

