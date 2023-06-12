Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.271
|AVG
|.195
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 0.9 per game).
- Miller (3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, June 4, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
