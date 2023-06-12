The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .236 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .271 AVG .195 .314 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 5 XBH 4 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 1

