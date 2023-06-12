Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jon Berti (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .263 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 52 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In nine games this season (17.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.8%) he had more than one.
- In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.273
|AVG
|.255
|.305
|OBP
|.315
|.325
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Miller (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
