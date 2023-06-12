On Monday, Jon Berti (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .263 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Berti has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In 52 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In nine games this season (17.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.8%) he had more than one.
  • In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 28
.273 AVG .255
.305 OBP .315
.325 SLG .347
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 25/9
2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will send Miller (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 4.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
