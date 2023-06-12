On Monday, Jon Berti (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .263 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 52 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In nine games this season (17.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.8%) he had more than one.

In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .273 AVG .255 .305 OBP .315 .325 SLG .347 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings