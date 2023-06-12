Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 59 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .258 with 31 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 25.8% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has had an RBI in 20 games this season (32.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), with two or more runs eight times (12.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.225
|AVG
|.288
|.312
|OBP
|.378
|.477
|SLG
|.636
|14
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|12
|16
|RBI
|22
|32/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 60 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Miller (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
