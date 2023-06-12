The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 59 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .258 with 31 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 25.8% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his plate appearances.

Soler has had an RBI in 20 games this season (32.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), with two or more runs eight times (12.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .225 AVG .288 .312 OBP .378 .477 SLG .636 14 XBH 17 7 HR 12 16 RBI 22 32/13 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings