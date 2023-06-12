Kevin Love and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Love totaled 12 points in his previous game, which ended in a 108-95 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Love, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.2 5.6 Rebounds 4.5 6.4 4.7 Assists 0.5 1.9 0.6 PRA -- 16.5 10.9 PR -- 14.6 10.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Nuggets

Love's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 18 12 4 0 3 0 0 6/7/2023 16 6 2 0 2 0 0 6/4/2023 22 6 10 1 2 0 2 1/6/2023 24 10 6 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.