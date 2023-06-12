On Monday, Luis Arraez (hitting .475 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .931, fueled by an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Arraez is batting .381 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 51 of 61 games this season (83.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (45.9%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.8%).

In 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .413 AVG .380 .447 OBP .446 .488 SLG .481 9 XBH 8 0 HR 1 19 RBI 11 4/8 K/BB 9/11 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings