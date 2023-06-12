Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (31-33) and the Miami Marlins (37-29) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (3-3) for the Mariners and Jesus Luzardo (5-4) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Marlins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Marlins' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Marlins have come away with 18 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (266 total, four per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule