Marlins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (31-33) and the Miami Marlins (37-29) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.
The probable starters are Bryce Miller (3-3) for the Mariners and Jesus Luzardo (5-4) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Marlins' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Marlins have come away with 18 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (266 total, four per game).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|L 2-1
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|W 5-1
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|W 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
|June 12
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Bryce Miller
|June 13
|@ Mariners
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs George Kirby
|June 14
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Castillo
|June 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Trevor Williams
|June 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Jake Irvin
|June 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Jake Irvin
