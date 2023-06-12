Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to get to Jesus Luzardo when he takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 18 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 12-16 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 65 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 16-16 17-15 19-14 28-20 8-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.