Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 64 home runs.

Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 16th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 266 (four per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.299 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (5-4) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Luzardo will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox L 2-1 Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners - Away Jesús Luzardo Bryce Miller 6/13/2023 Mariners - Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals - Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals - Away Jesús Luzardo Jake Irvin

