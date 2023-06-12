On Monday, June 12 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (31-33) host the Miami Marlins (37-29) at T-Mobile Park. Bryce Miller will get the nod for the Mariners, while Jesus Luzardo will take the hill for the Marlins.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +100. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Marlins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (5-4, 3.79 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 22-17 record (winning 56.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 1-3 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 12-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Wendle 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th

