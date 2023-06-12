Luis Arraez and Ty France are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .397/.447/.485 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .475 with four doubles, a walk and 10 RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 59 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .258/.346/.559 slash line so far this year.

Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0 at White Sox Jun. 10 3-for-3 1 0 0 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has 70 hits with 21 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .283/.353/.429 so far this season.

France has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with six doubles and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0 at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Jun. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 63 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .245/.305/.440 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Angels Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

