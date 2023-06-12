The Seattle Mariners (31-33) host the Miami Marlins (37-29) to open a three-game series at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Monday. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Angels, and the Marlins a series win over the White Sox.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (3-3) for the Mariners and Jesus Luzardo (5-4) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (5-4, 3.79 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will send Luzardo (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 73 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

During 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Luzardo has collected six quality starts this season.

Luzardo is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners' Miller (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, June 4, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across seven games.

He has earned a quality start five times in seven starts this season.

Miller has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

