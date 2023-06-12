After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .229.
  • Fortes has had a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).
  • In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 22
.276 AVG .192
.333 OBP .234
.328 SLG .288
1 XBH 3
1 HR 2
8 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 21/4
2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
