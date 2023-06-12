Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mariners - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .229.
- Fortes has had a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.276
|AVG
|.192
|.333
|OBP
|.234
|.328
|SLG
|.288
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|21/4
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, 0.9 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, June 4 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
