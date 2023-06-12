After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a double, three home runs and nine walks while batting .229.

Fortes has had a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .276 AVG .192 .333 OBP .234 .328 SLG .288 1 XBH 3 1 HR 2 8 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 21/4 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings