Tyler Herro will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 130-117 win over the Bucks, Herro put up 12 points.

We're going to examine Herro's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 20.1 18.6 Rebounds 1.5 5.4 3.4 Assists 1.5 4.2 3.3 PRA -- 29.7 25.3 PR -- 25.5 22 3PM 1.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyler Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Nuggets

Herro has taken 16.6 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 15.9% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 20.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 33 26 10 5 4 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Herro or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.